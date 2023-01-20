Menu

Politics

Manitoba Greens announce slate of leadership candidates

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted January 20, 2023 10:18 am
Former Manitoba Green Party Leader James Beddome talks to reporters. View image in full screen
Former Manitoba Green Party Leader James Beddome talks to reporters. Steve Lambert/The Canadian Press

Manitoba’s Green Party has announced the names of four candidates vying to replace longtime leader James Beddome, who stepped down last fall.

Winnipeggers Dennis Bayomi, Donovan McIntosh and Nicolas Geddert, as well as Steinbach’s Janine Gibson are running for the job, the party said Friday.

The party said the four hopefuls will go through a probationary period prior to formally appearing on the ballot in March. Manitobans who join the party prior to Feb. 24 will be eligible to vote for leader.

Beddome, who took the reins of the party in 2008, is widely credited with increasing its share of the popular vote in every subsequent election, and became the first Manitoba Green leader to appear in a televised debate in 2011.

The party has yet to win a seat in the Manitoba Legislature, but came within 400 votes of doing so in the Wolseley riding in 2016.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba Green leader James Beddome stepping down'
Manitoba Green leader James Beddome stepping down
