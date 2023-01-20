Menu

Economy

Sales at grocery stores fell in November as food costs soared

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 20, 2023 10:01 am
Click to play video: 'Breaking down latest inflation numbers plus tips to save'
Breaking down latest inflation numbers plus tips to save
New inflation numbers from December show the overall rate is cooling, but food prices and other costs continue to rise. For a breakdown of this latest release and what you can do to minimize inflation’s impact on your life, Rubina Ahmed-Haq joins Antony Robart.

Statistics Canada says retail sales dropped 0.1 per cent to $61.8 billion in November.

However, the federal agency says its preliminary estimate for December suggests retail sales edged back up 0.5 per cent for that month, though it cautioned the figure would be revised.

Retail sales decreased in six of 11 subsectors, representing 47.4 per cent of retail trade.

Statistics Canada says the decrease was led by lower sales at building material and garden equipment and supplies dealers, down 3.8 per cent from the previous month, and food and beverage stores, down 1.6 per cent.

Overall core retail sales, which exclude gasoline stations and motor vehicle and parts dealers, decreased 1.1 per cent – the largest decline in 11 months.

Story continues below advertisement

In volume terms, retail sales decreased 0.4 per cent in November.

