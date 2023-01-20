Hamilton approves extra funds to keep drop-in warming centres open until end of March

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton is expecting to spend around $415,000 to enhance a “winter response” program until the end of March at city drop-in centres aiding those experiencing homelessness.

Councillors voted in favour of the contribution Thursday as the city’s housing service division mulls over how it will fund future year-round drop-in programs until the spring of 2024.

The Hub on Vine Street will see the bulk of the immediate money, about $250,000, which will allow the volunteer-led outlet to add 21 overnight spaces, aiding the city’s “homeless-serving system.”

The funding ensures that temporary, low-barrier warm spaces will be available to vulnerable populations during cold and adverse weather conditions.

The rest of the money will be used to fund agreements with other community agencies and faith-based groups, and to designate Benetto Recreation Centre as a warm space on statutory holidays and during inclement weather events.

Michelle Baird, director of housing services, also pitched a proposal for a general program to serve the estimated 875 people per quarter that use existing drop-in programs.

Baird told councillors the cost per quarter to operate the centres is an estimated $748,000 or $3 million per year.

Funding had been coming from the province and the federal government over the last few years via COVID-19 aid programs up until March 2022.

Hamilton has since been financing drop-ins via reserves since April 2022.

The city has asked the Ford government for more money to address the overall housing crisis, but the request was essentially declined after Steve Clark, Ontario Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, said the government could not address additional funding for the coming year at this time.

The housing services ask outlined the increased need for drop-ins, spurred on by the pandemic.

It’s also looking to service a bump in community demand for basic services like harm reduction, hygiene facilities and caseworker support.

Their report went on to suggest a permanent drop-in model has yet to be developed for Hamilton and a “formal review” will be required to build a potential long-term service plan along with its funding implications.

Housing services is expected to return to city hall with a more in-depth analysis of the city’s needs to accommodate homelessness in August.