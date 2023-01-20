Second person found and charged in fatal August 2021 assault

Toronto police say they have arrested a second outstanding suspect in connection with a fatal assault of a 77-year-old man in August 2021.
Police said on Aug. 6, 2021, police responded to reports of an assault near Woodbine and Danforth avenues.
Investigators had alleged a man and a woman got into an argument with the victim and punched him, knocking him to the ground.
The man was transported to hospital with critical injuries. He died three weeks after the assault, police said.
He was identified as 77-year-old John Manion of Toronto.
Read more: 1 charged in death of 77-year-old Toronto man, 2nd suspect outstanding: police
Read next: How thieves stole a Toronto condo in ‘total title fraud’, selling it for $970,000
A month later, on Sept. 4, Tyler George, 28, turned himself in to police. He was charged with manslaughter.
The second suspect, a woman, had remained outstanding for months but was identified as Arja Duffy.
The 42-year-old was arrested on Jan. 18. She is also charged with manslaughter.
Comments