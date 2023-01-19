SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
U.S. News

Pentagon sends new US$2.5B military aid package to Ukraine, including armoured vehicles

By Kanishka Singh Reuters
Posted January 19, 2023 7:50 pm
Click to play video: 'Ukraine’s Zaporizhia nuclear power plant in ‘precarious’ situation: IAEA chief Grossi'
Ukraine’s Zaporizhia nuclear power plant in ‘precarious’ situation: IAEA chief Grossi
Director-General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, spoke to reporters on Thursday in Kyiv following his visit to Ukraine's nuclear power plants. “The situation is very precarious, as I’m always saying. I’m very worried about Zaporizhia,” Grossi said. “Even without new offences or new campaigns, it’s always on the front line.”

The United States said on Thursday it would send hundreds of armored vehicles plus rockets and artillery shells to Ukraine as part of a $2.5 billion military assistance package.

The package includes 59 Bradley Fighting Vehicles, 90 Stryker Armored Personnel Carriers, 53 mine-resistant ambush protected vehicles and 350 high mobility multipurpose wheeled vehicles, the U.S. Defense Department said in a statement.

The 59 Bradleys included in the latest U.S. package come after a previous 50 announced earlier in January. The armored Bradley has a powerful gun and has been used by the U.S. Army to carry troops around battlefields since the mid-1980s.

The latest assistance also includes additional ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), eight Avenger air-defense systems, tens of thousands of artillery rounds and about 2,000 anti-armor rockets, the Defense Department said.

In total, the United States has committed more than $27.4 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since Russia invaded in February last year.

Click to play video: 'Estonia to send $122-million aid package to Ukraine'
Estonia to send $122-million aid package to Ukraine

Western allies have pledged billions of dollars in weapons for Ukraine. Fearing winter will give Russian forces time to regroup and unleash a major attack, Ukraine is pushing for more assistance to combat Moscow’s invasion.

In his trip to Washington in December, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told the U.S. Congress that assistance to Ukraine is an investment in democracy, and not charity, while pressing for continued American support.

 

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington; Editing by Diane Craft and Bradley Perrett)

