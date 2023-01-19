Burst pipe causes sewage to spill into Big Lake near St. Albert, triggers water quality advisory

Send this page to someone via email

The public is advised to avoid any activities that would involve exposure to the water or shoreline of Big Lake due to elevated levels of fecal bacteria Alberta Health Services said are likely present in the water.

The lake is connected to the Sturgeon River northwest of Edmonton and west of St. Albert, bordering Parkland and Sturgeon County.

AHS issued an advisory Thursday afternoon because sewage run-off entered the lake and its shoreline after a pipeline carrying wastewater ruptured near a subdivision in Parkland County.

“Elevated levels of fecal bacteria are very likely at the spill site and surrounding area on the south shore. While it is currently unclear how far the run off may extend along the shoreline, the site of the spill was near Range Road 261 at Lakeshore Estates,” AHS said.

At the suspected levels, AHS said gastrointestinal illness may result from ingesting the water from Big Lake.

There is also the possibility of skin, ear and eye infections with water contact.

AHS also recommends that residents do not consume fish from the lake and refrain from using lake water for consumption, even if it’s been treated.

“We advise that people keep pets from coming into contact with the lake’s water at the site of the spill,” the health authority said.

Water-borne organisms, including fecal bacteria, can cause vomiting and diarrhea. AHS said as always, visitors and residents are reminded to never drink or cook with untreated water directly from any lake or reservoir, at any time.

AHS said its public health inspectors will continue to monitor the situation and updates will be provided as more is known.