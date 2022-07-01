Menu

Environment

Fecal bacteria triggers water quality advisory for Zeiner Park Beach

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted July 1, 2022 7:42 pm
A file photo of the AHS logo. View image in full screen
A file photo of the AHS logo. CREDIT: AHS

Alberta Health Services says a water quality advisory has been issued for Zeiner Park Beach at Pigeon Lake Provincial Park.

The health authority said the advisory was triggered “due to elevated levels of fecal bacteria currently present in the water.”

READ MORE: High amounts of ‘fecal bacteria’ in Chestermere Lake prompts AHS warning

“AHS is advising the public not to swim or wade at Zeiner Park Beach, effective immediately,” the health authority said in a post on its website on July 1. “Elevated levels of fecal bacteria were detected via testing of the lake water at this beach location.

“At current levels, gastrointestinal illness may result from ingestion of the water.”

AHS added that contact with the water at this time could also potentially result in skin, ear or eye infections.

“AHS environmental public health officers will continue to monitor the water at Zeiner Park Beach,” the health authority said. “This advisory will remain in effect until further notice.”

