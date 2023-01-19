Menu

Canada

Kingston, Ont. police solve 1994 cold case

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted January 19, 2023 4:49 pm
Kingston Police sign. View image in full screen
Kingston Police sign. Global Kingston

The Kingston Police Major Crime unit has made an arrest in connection with a cold case from 1994.

Police have charged 80-year-old Lawrence Serson of Hamilton, Ont., with sexual assault causing bodily harm, break and enter with intent, assault, uttering threats and forcible confinement.

Police say that at the time of the incident, a 52-year-old Serson lived in Kingston when he unlawfully gained access to the home of a 44-year-old woman who lived alone.

According to police, once inside the woman’s apartment, Serson viciously attacked her while she slept, eventually sexually assaulting her.

Trending Now

New DNA evidence was located and ultimately helped in Serson’s arrest on Jan. 18.

Anyone with further information concerning this investigation is asked to contact Det. Sgt. Chad Parslow or Det. Const. Chris Cook of the Kingston Police Major Crime Unit.

