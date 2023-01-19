Kingston, Ont. police solve 1994 cold case

Send this page to someone via email

The Kingston Police Major Crime unit has made an arrest in connection with a cold case from 1994.

Police have charged 80-year-old Lawrence Serson of Hamilton, Ont., with sexual assault causing bodily harm, break and enter with intent, assault, uttering threats and forcible confinement.

Police say that at the time of the incident, a 52-year-old Serson lived in Kingston when he unlawfully gained access to the home of a 44-year-old woman who lived alone.

According to police, once inside the woman’s apartment, Serson viciously attacked her while she slept, eventually sexually assaulting her.

New DNA evidence was located and ultimately helped in Serson’s arrest on Jan. 18.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with further information concerning this investigation is asked to contact Det. Sgt. Chad Parslow or Det. Const. Chris Cook of the Kingston Police Major Crime Unit.