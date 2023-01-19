6 projects supporting seniors’ health in Peterborough to share $116K in federal funding

Send this page to someone via email

Six community-based programs that support seniors in Peterborough, Ont., will receive a share of more than $116,000 in federal funding.

On Thursday at the Activity Haven Senior Centre, Kamal Khera, Canada’s minister of seniors, announced $116,881 will be shared among six projects via the 2021–22 New Horizons for Seniors Program call for proposals. Projects are eligible for up to $25,000 in funding.

Projects receiving funding include:

Dementia Friendly Communities with the Alzheimer Society of Peterborough, Kawartha Lakes, Northumberland and Haliburton: $24,765 in funding will support seniors to engage with local organizations to receive training to help them become dementia-friendly, and to help promote the social inclusion of seniors with dementia.

$24,765 in funding will support seniors to engage with local organizations to receive training to help them become dementia-friendly, and to help promote the social inclusion of seniors with dementia. Seniors in Motion with Trent Health in Motion: $23,500 to help seniors participate in health and fitness activities like yoga, stretching, and strength and conditioning classes.

$23,500 to help seniors participate in health and fitness activities like yoga, stretching, and strength and conditioning classes. Activity Haven in Motion with Activity Haven Senior Centre: $23,500 to help seniors participate in guided exercises, yoga sessions and nutritious lunch and learn events to promote health and well-being.

$23,500 to help seniors participate in guided exercises, yoga sessions and nutritious lunch and learn events to promote health and well-being. Ageing in Place: Helping VON Clients Maintain Optimal Health at Home with the Victorian Order of Nurses, Peterborough, Victoria and Haliburton Community Corporation: $19,782 to help seniors deliver social experiences through haircuts, footcare and adult day program visits to increase socialization.

$19,782 to help seniors deliver social experiences through haircuts, footcare and adult day program visits to increase socialization. Improving Accessibility at a Community Centre in Peterborough at The Mount Community Centre: $18,000 to install electric doors on the premises to continue to host public meetings while promoting the social inclusion of seniors.

$18,000 to install electric doors on the premises to continue to host public meetings while promoting the social inclusion of seniors. Bridges Peterborough Bridging Team – Bedford House with Bridges Peterborough: $7,334 to support seniors to mentor under-resourced individuals living in poverty by teaching leadership skills and building social capital, while also promoting social participation.

Seniors at @ActivityHaven were keeping active while showing off their competitive ping pong skills as others were hard at work perfecting their art & carvings. NHSP is making a real difference in the lives of seniors and I witnessed that here in #Peterborough. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/N34UmFIH2y — Kamal Khera (@KamalKheraLib) January 19, 2023

“The funded community projects in Peterborough are making a real impact on the lives of seniors,” said Khera.

“Our government is committed to support such initiatives so they can continue to provide seniors with engaging activities to stay active, as well as increase their social participation so they can maintain a strong presence in their communities. This is in addition to the steps we have taken to make life more affordable for seniors so they can pay for their daily expenses and have the quality of life they deserve.”

Peterborough Mayor Jeff Leal says the New Horizons for Seniors program is “empowering” seniors in the city.

“It’s our duty to support older adults and I encourage everyone in our community to get involved with Activity Haven Senior Centre to connect with other seniors, learn new skills and stay active,” said Leal.

The federal government says $61 million was invested into more than 3,000 community-based projects across Canada under the 2021-22 New Horizons for Seniors Program. In Ontario, 1,036 projects have received $21.94 million in funding.