Kingston police look to identify theft suspect

Police in Kingston are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in a recent theft.

Police say it happened at about 11:30 p.m. Jan. 2 at a hotel restaurant in downtown Kingston.

Police say the suspect was seen on security video entering the restaurant area of the hotel, at which time he removed a debit/credit machine and concealed it in the pocket of his hoodie. The suspect then immediately left the hotel and drove off in a black sedan.

The suspect is described as having short, black hair and was wearing a black Nike hoodie with white lettering as well as dark-coloured jogging pants and dark running shoes.

Anyone with information in regards to the identity of this suspect is asked to please contact Det. Mike Fleming at 613-549-4660 ext. 6318 or via email at mfleming@kingstonpolice.ca.