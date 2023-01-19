Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Kingston police look to identify theft suspect

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted January 19, 2023 1:22 pm
Police are looking to identify a suspect in a recent theft. View image in full screen
Police are looking to identify a suspect in a recent theft. Kingston police

Police in Kingston are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in a recent theft.

Police say it happened at about 11:30 p.m. Jan. 2 at a hotel restaurant in downtown Kingston.

Read more: Last walk-in clinic in Mallorytown, Ont. to close Friday

Read next: Alec Baldwin to be charged with involuntary manslaughter in ‘Rust’ shooting

Police say the suspect was seen on security video entering the restaurant area of the hotel, at which time he removed a debit/credit machine and concealed it in the pocket of his hoodie. The suspect then immediately left the hotel and drove off in a black sedan.

Trending Now

The suspect is described as having short, black hair and was wearing a black Nike hoodie with white lettering as well as dark-coloured jogging pants and dark running shoes.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information in regards to the identity of this suspect is asked to please contact Det. Mike Fleming at 613-549-4660 ext. 6318 or via email at mfleming@kingstonpolice.ca.

Click to play video: 'PEC Pricey Roads'
PEC Pricey Roads
TheftKingston PoliceSuspectStolenkingston crimeJanuaryKingston theftdowntown restaurant
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers