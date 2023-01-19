2 charged in drug trafficking investigation in Burlington, Ont., police say

See more sharing options

Two Burlington, Ont., residents are facing multiple charges in a two-month drug trafficking investigation in Halton Region.

Police say the pair under observation were a man and a woman residing at a home on Plains Road East.

Two people have been charged in relation to a drug trafficking investigation in Burlington. Details can be found here: https://t.co/QKLOQHB7vk pic.twitter.com/bvmqkS36fh — HRPS Burlington (@HRPSBurl) January 19, 2023

One of the two is accused of executing drug transactions from a vehicle during the probe.

Both were arrested on Wednesday, the 27-year-old man at Pearson airport upon returning from an out-of-country trip.

A woman, in possession of the suspect vehicle, was also arrested.

Investigators seized cocaine, five firearms, ammunition, a large sum of cash and other items from the Plains Road home they allege are connected with drug trafficking.

Both suspects are facing identical offences including possession of cocaine and unlawfully storing firearms.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information can reach out to Halton Police or Crime Stoppers.