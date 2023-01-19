Menu

Crime

2 charged in drug trafficking investigation in Burlington, Ont., police say

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted January 19, 2023 1:17 pm
Police arrested and charged a man and a woman in a Burlington, Ont. drug trafficking investigation jan. 18, 2023. View image in full screen
Police arrested and charged a man and a woman in a Burlington, Ont. drug trafficking investigation jan. 18, 2023. Don Mitchell / Global News

Two Burlington, Ont., residents are facing multiple charges in a two-month drug trafficking investigation in Halton Region.

Police say the pair under observation were a man and a woman residing at a home on Plains Road East.

One of the two is accused of executing drug transactions from a vehicle during the probe.

Both were arrested on Wednesday, the 27-year-old man at Pearson airport upon returning from an out-of-country trip.

A woman, in possession of the suspect vehicle, was also arrested.

Investigators seized cocaine, five firearms, ammunition, a large sum of cash and other items from the Plains Road home they allege are connected with drug trafficking.

Both suspects are facing identical offences including possession of cocaine and unlawfully storing firearms.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information can reach out to Halton Police or Crime Stoppers.

Drug TraffickingBurlingtonHalton Regional PoliceHalton RegionBurlington newsdrug investigationhalton newsPlains Road Eastburlington drug investigationburlington drugs
