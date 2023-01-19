SaskTel to change free email address to paid subscription service

Send this page to someone via email

SaskTel has announced to their customers that their email accounts will soon be charged a subscription fee of $1. 95 a month.

The change will be effective April 21, and will apply to all sasktel.net email address users.

With the service charge not being implemented until several months in the future, users will have time to create a new email on a different platform before agreeing to the SaskTel charges.

“SaskTel understands how important email accounts and addresses may be to some, and in order to provide customers with ample notice of this planned rate change, SaskTel has begun communicating to impacted customers,” SaskTel provided in a statement.

Editor’s note: An earlier version of the story had an incorrect value shown for the subscription fee. It has been updated.