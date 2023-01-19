Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

SaskTel to change free email address to paid subscription service

By Brooke Kruger Global News
Posted January 19, 2023 3:50 pm
SaskTel has recently announced to their customers that their email accounts will soon be charged a subscription fee of $1. 95 a month.
SaskTel has recently announced to their customers that their email accounts will soon be charged a subscription fee of $1. 95 a month. File / Global News

SaskTel has announced to their customers that their email accounts will soon be charged a subscription fee of $1. 95 a month.

The change will be effective April 21, and will apply to all sasktel.net email address users.

Read more: Proposed SaskTel cell tower facing local pushback

Read next: Alec Baldwin to be charged with involuntary manslaughter in ‘Rust’ shooting

With the service charge not being implemented until several months in the future, users will have time to create a new email on a different platform before agreeing to the SaskTel charges.

Trending Now

“SaskTel understands how important email accounts and addresses may be to some, and in order to provide customers with ample notice of this planned rate change, SaskTel has begun communicating to impacted customers,” SaskTel provided in a statement.

Story continues below advertisement

Editor’s note: An earlier version of the story had an incorrect value shown for the subscription fee. It has been updated.

Click to play video: 'Rime frost: A closer look at Saskatchewan’s winter wonderland'
Rime frost: A closer look at Saskatchewan’s winter wonderland
Saskatchewan NewsSaskTelEmail Servicessubscription costSaskTel Servicesemail chargessasktel chargessasktel emailsasktel email chargesubscription charges
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers