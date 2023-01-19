Canadian fullback Mike Miller back in blue and gold, Bombers announce

Send this page to someone via email

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers continue to put the band back together, with yet another member of their championship teams returning for another season.

The club announced Thursday that fullback Mike Miller, a five-year veteran of the Bombers, has signed a one-year contract extension.

The 🐐 returns❕ Mike Miller has signed a one-year contract to remain with the club. 📝 » https://t.co/wAbewzWUdN#ForTheW | @canadalifeco pic.twitter.com/76E7cDeKY3 — Winnipeg Blue Bombers (@Wpg_BlueBombers) January 19, 2023

The 33-year-old New Brunswick native, who was scheduled to become a free agent next month, is the all-time CFL leader in special teams tackles, with 226. Miller also led the Bombers in that category last season, and was number one in the league in 2021.

Before signing with Winnipeg in 2017, the decorated two-time West Division all-star spent six years in the CFL with Edmonton.