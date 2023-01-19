Saskatoon morning news rewind: Thursday, Jan. 19

Send this page to someone via email

Students’ mental health in Family Matters, snow removal in Saskatoon and Kira seeks a home in Adopt a Pet.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Thursday, Jan. 19, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Helping students deal with mental health and anxiety: Family Matters

Saskatoon Public Schools says students’ mental health and well-being are important to ensure success in the classroom.

The school division says one way it is doing that is by creating safe and predictable classroom environments.

Learning supports co-ordinator Tyler Bergen looks at other ways Saskatoon Public Schools is helping students in Family Matters.

3:49 Helping students deal with mental health and anxiety: Family Matters

Snow removal continues as Saskatoon considers funding options

Saskatoon is still clearing the streets following a pair of winter storms over the Christmas break.

Story continues below advertisement

It’s not just the cleanup that is ongoing, there’s also an assessment of how it went and how it might be done differently going forward.

Ward 2 Coun. Hilary Gough looks at the impact on the budget and options for funding snow removal in the future after a major snow event.

5:02 Snow removal continues as Saskatoon considers funding options

Kira seeks a new home in Adopt a Pet

Meet Kira, an 18-month-old Staffordshire terrier mix in search of a new home.

Sheila Gibbons from the Saskatoon SPCA describes the best type of home for Kira.

Gibbons also looks at the need for ensuring pets are up-to-date on vaccinations.

3:21 Kira seeks a new home in Adopt a Pet

Saskatoon’s top headlines: Thursday, Jan. 19

Chris Carr with Saskatoon’s top headlines for Thursday, Jan. 19.

Story continues below advertisement