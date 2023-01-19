Saskatoon’s Remai Modern sees more traffic after moving to by-donation model

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatoon’s art gallery, Remai Modern, moved to a by-donation entry model back in October, which has resulted in more foot traffic through the building.

The gallery saw a $10 million donation by the Frank and Ellen Remai Foundation back in October that allowed the building to move to such a model over the next 20 years.

“Since announcing by-donation, we’ve noticed a noticeable uptake of more people coming into the space. We’re calculating it at about 30 per cent for now, but obviously it’s still early days,” said communications manager Stephanie McKay.

She said that as people get used to the structure they’ll feel more comfortable coming in.

“We’re excited to see how that builds in 2023.”

The recommended donation for entry is $10 for adults, and free entry for those under 18.