Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Saskatoon’s Remai Modern sees more traffic after moving to by-donation model

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted January 19, 2023 10:07 am
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon’s Remai Modern sees more traffic after moving to by-donation model'
Saskatoon’s Remai Modern sees more traffic after moving to by-donation model
Communications manager Stephanie McKay said that as people get used to the structure they'll feel more comfortable coming in.

Saskatoon’s art gallery, Remai Modern, moved to a by-donation entry model back in October, which has resulted in more foot traffic through the building.

The gallery saw a $10 million donation by the Frank and Ellen Remai Foundation back in October that allowed the building to move to such a model over the next 20 years.

Read more: By-donation admission at Remai Modern thanks to $10 million pledge

Read next: New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern to step down in February, won’t run in October election

“Since announcing by-donation, we’ve noticed a noticeable uptake of more people coming into the space. We’re calculating it at about 30 per cent for now, but obviously it’s still early days,” said communications manager Stephanie McKay.

Trending Now

She said that as people get used to the structure they’ll feel more comfortable coming in.

Story continues below advertisement

“We’re excited to see how that builds in 2023.”

The recommended donation for entry is $10 for adults, and free entry for those under 18.

Click to play video: 'Life-sized Willie O’Ree portrait unveiled in N.B. hometown'
Life-sized Willie O’Ree portrait unveiled in N.B. hometown

 

Saskatchewan NewsSaskatoon NewsArtDonationRemai ModernGalleryAdmission
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers