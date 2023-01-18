Woman taken to hospital with serious injuries after being struck by vehicle in Toronto

See more sharing options

One person has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Toronto.

In a tweet at 6:22 p.m. on Wednesday, Toronto police said the collision occurred in the Renforth Drive and Eglinton Avenue West area.

Officers said a woman was struck by a vehicle and suffered serious injuries.

Police said she was taken to hospital.

According to police, the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

Police said roads are closed in the area.

