Woman taken to hospital with serious injuries after being struck by vehicle in Toronto

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted January 18, 2023 7:00 pm
Police tape is seen in this file photo. View image in full screen
Police tape is seen in this file photo. Isaac Callan/Global News

One person has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Toronto.

In a tweet at 6:22 p.m. on Wednesday, Toronto police said the collision occurred in the Renforth Drive and Eglinton Avenue West area.

Officers said a woman was struck by a vehicle and suffered serious injuries.

Police said she was taken to hospital.

According to police, the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

Police said roads are closed in the area.

