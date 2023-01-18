Arrest made in homicide on Manitoba First Nation: RCMP

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Charges have been laid in connection with the death of a man on Skownan First Nation over the weekend.

Winnipegosis RCMP were called to the assault at a home in the community around 10:25 a.m. Saturday.

Police have previously said officers found a 68-year-old man dead at the home.

Police say a 46-year-old man was arrested and charged with manslaughter Tuesday.

1:17 Fatal West End apartment fire considered homicide: Winnipeg police

Investigators haven’t said how the victim was killed, or what led up to the assault.

Story continues below advertisement

The accused was remanded in police custody and made his first appearance in court in Swan River Wednesday.

The RCMP says its major crimes services continue to investigate.

Skownan First Nation is roughly 290 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg.