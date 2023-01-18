Menu

Crime

Arrest made in homicide on Manitoba First Nation: RCMP

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted January 18, 2023 2:58 pm
A file photo of a RCMP vehicle in winter. View image in full screen
File: The side of an RCMP vehicle. Global News

Charges have been laid in connection with the death of a man on Skownan First Nation over the weekend.

Winnipegosis RCMP were called to the assault at a home in the community around 10:25 a.m. Saturday.

Police have previously said officers found a 68-year-old man dead at the home.

Police say a 46-year-old man was arrested and charged with manslaughter Tuesday.

Fatal West End apartment fire considered homicide: Winnipeg police

Investigators haven’t said how the victim was killed, or what led up to the assault.

The accused was remanded in police custody and made his first appearance in court in Swan River Wednesday.

The RCMP says its major crimes services continue to investigate.

Skownan First Nation is roughly 290 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg.

 

