Housing program receives smoke alarms donated to London Fire Department

A housing stability program in London, Ont., is receiving a fresh batch of combination smoke and carbon monoxide alarms thanks to a recent donation from Enbridge Gas.

On Wednesday morning, the utility company donated 600 of the alarms to the London Fire Department (LFD) through Safe Community Project Zero, a public education campaign that looks to distribute more than 8,000 alarms across Ontario.

Enbridge says it donated $250,000 to this year’s edition of the campaign. London is one of 50 municipalities receiving alarms.

During Wednesday’s donation unveiling, fire department officials said a portion of the alarms would be given to St. Leonard’s Community Services’ Project Home, a local program that serves people who are either newly housed or experiencing homelessness.

Project Home manager Sonja Sonnenberg says fire safety education plays an important role in serving the program’s participants.

The combination smoke and carbon monoxide alarms will take a weight off the shoulders for Project Home participants, who Sonnenberg says may have more pressing priorities than keeping their alarms in check.

“Especially because they may not have the financial resources to be purchasing these items,” Sonnenberg added.

“If (their alarms) are expiring and they have to make a choice within their home about what they’re going to spend their money on, they may choose food instead of a smoke alarm, so this is extremely helpful.”

According to Matt Hepditch, the LFD’s deputy fire chief of fire prevention and public education, it is impossible to overstate the importance of carbon monoxide and smoke alarms.

“Unfortunately, there have been way too many deaths due to carbon monoxide in the past seven years, so it’s imperative that people have working carbon monoxide alarms installed adjacent to all sleeping areas in their home,” Hepditch said.

Even those who have alarms properly installed may be unaware of certain features, such as what different sounds mean.

“There could be a single beep for a battery issue, or there could be three beeps or four beeps that indicate you must get out,” Hepditch added.

“It’s an education that we continue to do on a regular basis.”

The remaining 600 alarms will be distributed by the LFD to homes in need, including to older adults, persons with disabilities and Londoners experiencing low income, according to Deputy Fire Chief Richard Hayes.

In-depth information about fire safety, as well as proper use of smoke and carbon monoxide alarms, is available at Ontario.ca.