Saskatchewan Sunwing passengers try to track down $16K refund after trip for 10 was cancelled

Saskatchewan travellers are still shocked by Sunwing’s announcement to officially leave the Regina market, but more are concerned about whether or not they will see their refunds.

Facebook is littered with complaints about the airline after they temporarily shut down their Saskatchewan services for the month of January, then extended Regina’s cancellations for the entire winter season.

“Each time I have reached out I’ve heard something different,” said Sunwing passenger Courtney Makelki. “I’ve been told it can take up to 30 days, to expect more near 60 days; I’ve been told it’s been processed and to call my credit card company.

“You just get the run around. I don’t think they care about anybody at all.”

Makelki was supposed to fly to Mazatlan with her family of 10 on Feb. 10, which was originally safe from Sunwing’s original announcement of January cancellations.

“I think they were hiding that a lot from the public that they were just going to cancel all departures because they only disclosed up until the date of Feb. 3,” said Makelki.

She said that the group of 10 is looking for a total reimbursement of around $16,000.

“They have left a bad impression with me, and I wouldn’t travel with them again. At this point it would just be really nice to get the money back on my credit card so we can look at other opportunities to still go somewhere.”

She said that her group still has time booked off for the vacation week and they are hoping to snag a last-minute deal as soon as the refund is processed.

Meanwhile, Jessica Adair said she has already received a majority of her refund with the help of her travel agent.

“We got our confirmation that said it could take up to 30 days, but we got it already,” Adair said.

She was stranded by the airline for 16 days in Punta Cana, departing on Dec. 14 but not returning until Dec. 30.

“We still haven’t heard back from them regarding the car rentals, the gas, the expenses that did happen and the lost wages.”

Adair said that she has a Sunwing flight from Saskatoon to Cuba booked for a wedding.

“We are all nervous. It’s a big group from work for a wedding out there. I know the bride is nervous as well. We don’t know what is going to happen.”

Sunwing said that any passengers that were supposed to have upcoming flights out of Regina will be able to receive a full refund if they choose not to rebook.

Global News has not yet received a comment back from Sunwing regarding the progress of their refunds.

Sunwing has not yet cancelled flights from Saskatoon. The airport said they are prepared for flights to resume on Feb. 4.