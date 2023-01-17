Sunwing extends cancellations, shuts down all winter flights from Regina airport

Send this page to someone via email

Sunwing has cancelled all of their winter flights out of Regina effective Feb. 4, 2023.

“The cancellations will impact weekly flights from Regina to Mexico, Cuba, and the Dominican Republic with the exception of departures to Puerto Vallarta starting on Feb. 5, and the following flights scheduled for Family Day weekend departures to Puerto Vallarta on Feb. 17, and Cancun on Feb. 18 and 20,” read the release.

Sunwing claims that the cancellations are “necessary due to operational and business constraints that would prevent us from delivering the standards of service our customers in Regina both expect and deserve when travelling with Sunwing.”

Sunwing is giving passengers the option to cancel their vacation for a full refund or transfer their vacation package to same-day departures from a different airport.

In late December, Sunwing cancelled all of their Saskatchewan operations, until Feb. 3, 2023, leaving many passengers stranded down south with empty pockets.

The Regina Airport confirmed that they had been given no warning, and further noted that Tuesday’s announcement was the first they heard about the full cancellation.

The airline had only returned to Saskatchewan for approximately two months before the flight cancellations began.