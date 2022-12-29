Sunwing cancels all Saskatchewan flight operations until February 2023

Send this page to someone via email

Sunwing has just announced that they are cancelling all operations from Regina and Saskatoon airports up until and including Feb. 3, 2023.

The company tweeted that they are aware that their operations have not been up to the expected standard and that they are not serving their customers properly.

We regret to inform our customers in Saskatoon and Regina that, due to extenuating circumstances, we are unfortunately cancelling our operations from both airports. The cancellations will take immediate effect & apply to travel from both airports up to and including Fri Feb 3/23. — Sunwing Vacations (@SunwingVacay) December 29, 2022

They commented, “We know that, despite our best efforts, we have failed to deliver on our customers’ expectations, and we deeply apologize for not meeting the standards of service our Saskatoon and Regina customers rightfully expect.”

Customers with southbound flights will receive a full refund.

“Just fend for yourself was what it was pretty much in the Dominican. It was just, you have to figure it out,” said Jessica Adair, a stranded Sunwing passenger who travelled with her son to the Dominican Republic.

The Adairs flew out of Saskatoon on Dec. 14 with full intentions of being home before Christmas Day. They still have not landed in Saskatchewan.

“We found a piece of carpet and slept on the floor the night of (Dec.) 22. This whole experience has just been very disappointing,” Paul Wilke said.

Wilke and his wife flew to Cancun with WestJet on Dec. 13 with plans to return on Dec. 20.

Upon arriving at the Cancun airport to begin their journey home, they looked at the flight schedules posted at the airport and learned that their return flight had been cancelled.

“The older you get, the more pessimistic you get about travel because of numerous and severe glitches.”

Adair said that after days of delays and cancellations, she still has not received a single email from Sunwing about the situation.

“Everyone is just tired,” said Adair. “You can just see it in everyone’s face.”

“For our Saskatoon and Regina customers who are currently in destination, our team is proactively working to repatriate all customers with cancelled return flights, and more information on rescheduled flights will be communicated shortly,” Sunwing said in response to those delayed out of the country.

After three days of trying to return to the country, the Wilkes admit to spending over US$400 in hotel and transportation fees.

“It’s been a very frustrating experience for my wife and I as seniors,” Wilke said upon returning to the Regina airport.

“I’ve never been more grateful to see snow,” Adair said after making it to Winnipeg on an indirect flight.

She is still trying to get her family to Saskatoon. She and her group are considering renting a car and driving the rest of the way.