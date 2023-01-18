Menu

Health

Staff poaching top concern for Ontario hospitals over new surgical centres: OHA

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 18, 2023 12:56 pm
Ontario expanding surgeries offered at private clinics
Ontario expanding surgeries offered at private clinics.

TORONTO — The head of the Ontario Hospital Association says hospitals should not lose nurses and doctors to a new system of private clinics the government will be using to reduce the surgical backlog.

Anthony Dale says the new model of care will take a ton of work and presents many risks along the way.

The province announced earlier this week it would create new surgical centres, including for knee and hip replacement procedures in private facilities, as part of its strategy to reduce the surgical backlog.

Dale says the most pressing concern for hospitals is not losing staff to the new system.

He also says it will be important for the clinics to have strong connections to a hospital for help if something goes wrong during hip and knee surgeries.

The province says there will be safeguards in place to prevent hospital staff being poached by the new surgical centres.

Ontario governmentOntario HospitalsOntario health carePrivate Health CareOntario Hospital AssociationOntario Surgeriesanthony daleontario surgical centressurgical centres
© 2023 The Canadian Press

