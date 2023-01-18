Temporary winter shelter for those experiencing houselessness in Regina to open at end of January

Send this page to someone via email

Multiple organizations are collaborating on an initiative to introduce a temporary 40-space winter shelter for people experiencing houselessness in Regina, which is scheduled to open Jan. 30.

The government of Saskatchewan, the City of Regina, Regina Treaty/Status Indian Services (RT/SIS) and The Nest Health Centre are working together to address the immediate need as existing shelters face capacity issues.

According to a media release, the temporary winter shelter is leased through The Nest Health Centre by the city and will be managed and operated by RT/SIS and located at the old YMCA building.

“RT/SIS, as an agency, works year-round to address many issues that are experienced by our most vulnerable who live in the city of Regina,” stated Erica Beaudin, executive director of RT/SIS. “We are committed to our meaningful and continued partnerships with the Government of Saskatchewan and the City of Regina. Further, we are very excited about our partnership with The Nest Health Centre as they take on their role as contributing community members by their professional service.”

Professional wrap-around services to support shelter residents are available on-site.

The city will be providing furniture and supplies and conducting minor renovations to the main floor to create a suitable shelter space.

“Working with community partners to improve safety and well-being for all residents is a priority for the City of Regina,” stated Mayor Sandra Masters. “The new temporary winter shelter is a great example of different levels of government and the non-profit and private sectors working together to address a community issue.”

The new owners of The Nest Health Centre said their mission is to improve the wellness of their patients and to continue to revitalize the building.

“Making our space available affects multiple touchpoints in the healthcare system and is an example of an upstream solution,” says the director of communications for The Nest, Neha Jain. “This initiative will help alleviate pressure across the system, support and stabilize some of our most vulnerable patients, and also allows our physicians to provide on-site medical care to those in need within the shelter.”

According to the release, the province will be providing RT/SIS with $400,000 in operational funding to operate the shelter.

“The province is pleased to be a part of the temporary winter shelter, as we continue to work together on supporting vulnerable people in Regina,” stated Minister of Social Services Gene Makowsky. “The operating funding will provide access to 24-hour shelter spaces, programming and offer three daily meals in a safe and supportive environment.”

The city will be pausing the operations on the warming bus once the temporary shelter opens.