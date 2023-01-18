Waterloo police allege pair from Quebec behind grandparent scam that cost victim $8k

Waterloo Regional Police say they have arrested two people from Quebec in connection with a recent grandparent scam that saw a 90-year-old grandmother lose $8,000.
Police say they arrested the pair after they allegedly attempted to prey on another victim.
In the initial case, a 90-year-old woman was called on Jan. 12 and told that her grandson had been arrested.
The victim was told that she needed to provide $8,000 to get her grandson released on bail.
A man went to the home of the 90-year-old woman and left with $8,000.
A second call was then received in which the woman was asked for another $9,000 to bail out the supposedly arrested grandson. This time, the woman called the police in rather than fork over a second round of cash.
On Monday, police say that a 79-year-old man was also contacted and told by the fraudsters that $9,000 was needed to get their grandson released from jail.
This time, police were called in and officers arrested a man and woman approaching the senior’s home in Cambridge.
After officers investigated, police say they determined that the pair were also connected to the other case.
Police say a 30-year-old man and 23-year-old woman, both from Quebec, are facing a charge of fraud over $5,000.
