Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Crime

Waterloo police allege pair from Quebec behind grandparent scam that cost victim $8k

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted January 18, 2023 10:57 am
A man in handcuffs. View image in full screen
A man in handcuffs. Pixabay File

Waterloo Regional Police say they have arrested two people from Quebec in connection with a recent grandparent scam that saw a 90-year-old grandmother lose $8,000.

Police say they arrested the pair after they allegedly attempted to prey on another victim.

In the initial case, a 90-year-old woman was called on Jan. 12 and told that her grandson had been arrested.

Read more: 90-year-old Waterloo woman duped out of $8K in grandparent scam

Air Canada lost a man's custom-built wheelchair, offers $300 voucher and broken replacement

The victim was told that she needed to provide $8,000 to get her grandson released on bail.

A man went to the home of the 90-year-old woman and left with $8,000.

A second call was then received in which the woman was asked for another $9,000 to bail out the supposedly arrested grandson. This time, the woman called the police in rather than fork over a second round of cash.

Grandparent scam victim warns others, gets $10K back
Grandparent scam victim warns others, gets $10K back

On Monday, police say that a 79-year-old man was also contacted and told by the fraudsters that $9,000 was needed to get their grandson released from jail.

This time, police were called in and officers arrested a man and woman approaching the senior’s home in Cambridge.

Read more: Bank helps Guelph senior avoid being victim of grandparent scam: police

Polar bear kills woman and boy in rampage through remote Alaskan village

After officers investigated, police say they determined that the pair were also connected to the other case.

Police say a 30-year-old man and 23-year-old woman, both from Quebec, are facing a charge of fraud over $5,000.

Kitchener newsWaterloo Regional PoliceCambridge newsWaterloo crimeKitchener CrimeCambridge crimeGrandparent scamQuebec man arrestedgrandparent scam Kitchenergrandparent scam WaterlooQuebec Woman arrested
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

