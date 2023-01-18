Saskatoon morning news rewind: Wednesday, Jan. 18

Send this page to someone via email

Block heater safety tips, SaskPower’s meter reader safety campaign, and registration opens for the Spelling Bee of Canada competition.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Wednesday, Jan. 18, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Block heater safety tips from the Saskatoon Fire Department

Cold weather means plugging in a block heater to warm up the engine before starting a vehicle.

There are things to look for to ensure things don’t go awry, like pinched and frayed cords.

Fire marshal Brian Conway from the Saskatoon Fire Department goes over what to look for before plugging in the block heater and has a tip on how to save energy.

3:32 Block heater safety tips from the Saskatoon Fire Department

SaskPower reminds people to clear paths for meter readers

SaskPower workers are braving the elements to read meters around homes.

Story continues below advertisement

A new campaign is reminding people about the importance of clearing a path for meter readers.

Scott McGregor has more on the SaskPower Meter Reader Safety Campaign and the main messages from the crown corporation.

3:49 SaskPower reminding people to clear paths for meter readers

Registration opens for Spelling Bee of Canada competition

Students across Canada will put their vocabulary and spelling skills to the test this spring during the Spelling Bee of Canada competition.

This includes students from Saskatoon, who have until the end of January to register.

St. Frances Cree Bilingual School principal Lori McAuley explains how students can prepare for a spelling bee and the skills they learn.

4:15 Registration open for Spelling Bee of Canada competition

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Wednesday, Jan. 18

Above seasonable temperatures sticking around — Chantal Wagner has your Wednesday, Jan. 18, morning SkyTracker forecast.

Story continues below advertisement