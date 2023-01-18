Menu

Canada

Pharmacare progress expected to be among priorities as NDP caucus gathers

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 18, 2023 7:52 am
Click to play video: 'Guns, health care and inflation: Singh takes stock of NDP-Liberal agreement'
Guns, health care and inflation: Singh takes stock of NDP-Liberal agreement
WATCH: Guns, health care and inflation: Singh takes stock of NDP-Liberal agreement – Dec 11, 2022

The federal New Democrats are kicking off a three-day caucus retreat Wednesday with a keynote speech from Leader Jagmeet Singh.

NDP members of Parliament are meeting in Ottawa to discuss their priorities for the upcoming sitting.

Caucus chair Jenny Kwan says those will include holding Liberals to their word on advancing pharmacare and supporting energy workers who may be affected by federal environmental policies.

Both are part of the confidence-and-supply agreement the two parties signed last March, in which the NDP agreed to support the minority government in key votes until 2025.

Kwan says pulling out of the agreement is an option if the Liberals don’t deliver on NDP policy priorities.

The House of Commons is scheduled to resume on Jan. 30.

NDPCanadian PoliticsJagmeet SinghNew Democratic PartyPharmacareDental CareNDP CaucusLiberal-NDP AgreementNDP retreat 2023Liberal NDP governance agreementNDP caucus retreat
© 2023 The Canadian Press

