Crime

Accused pleads guilty to manslaughter in death of Edmonton woman whose body was found in Saskatchewan

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted January 17, 2023 5:04 pm
A file photo of Tiki Brook-Lyn Laverdiere.
A file photo of Tiki Brook-Lyn Laverdiere. Supplied to Global News

A woman who had been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of an Tiki Laverdiere, an Edmonton woman whose remains were discovered in Saskatchewan in 2019, has pleaded guilt to the lesser charge of manslaughter.

The registry at the Court of King’s Bench of Saskatchewan confirmed to Global News on Tuesday that Nicole Cook pleaded guilty Friday. She was sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 10 years.

Laverdiere was 25 years old when she went missing in May 2019. In July of that same year, the RCMP was conducting a ground search in a rural area outside of North Battleford, Sask., when a police dog found the human remains.

The RCMP later revealed that the remains discovered had been confirmed to be Laverdiere.

Since the remains were discovered, a total of 10 people were arrested and charged in connection with the case.

