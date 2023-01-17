Menu

Crime

Guelph, Ont. police looking for suspect in connection with stroller theft

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted January 17, 2023 6:13 pm
Guelph police cruiser. View image in full screen
Guelph police cruiser. File photo

Police in Guelph, Ont., are investigating the theft of a stroller.

They received a call from a resident Monday morning that someone broke into an enclosed porch at the back of a Huron Street home.

Along with the stroller, several pairs of shoes were also stolen.

Read more: Police looking into stolen steel from Guelph business

Read next: Mexico bans smoking in all public places, including beaches and hotels

There is no description of the suspect.

Anyone who may have been in the area and saw something is asked to contact Guelph Police Service at 519-824-1212, ext. 7285 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

