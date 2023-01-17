Guelph, Ont. police looking for suspect in connection with stroller theft

Police in Guelph, Ont., are investigating the theft of a stroller.
They received a call from a resident Monday morning that someone broke into an enclosed porch at the back of a Huron Street home.
Along with the stroller, several pairs of shoes were also stolen.
There is no description of the suspect.
Anyone who may have been in the area and saw something is asked to contact Guelph Police Service at 519-824-1212, ext. 7285 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
