Canada

Vancouver Police search for missing man with Alzheimer’s

By Catherine Garrett Global News
Posted January 17, 2023 2:57 pm
Vancouver Police are asking for the public's help in finding Brian Barbour, a missing high-risk man. View image in full screen
Vancouver Police are asking for the public's help in finding Brian Barbour, a missing high-risk man. Vancouver Police

Vancouver Police are looking for a 57-year-old man with Alzheimer’s who has not been seen in three days.

Brian Barbour has been missing since Jan. 14, when he left his building near Alexander Street and Dunlevy Avenue.

Police describe him as five feet seven inches and weighing about 150 pounds. He has long, grey hair and a full beard, and was last seen wearing dark pants and a dark jacket, and possibly wearing a black baseball cap with white writing on the front.

A picture of Brian Barbour, an older man with a green tshirt and a white ram design on the front. He has a full grey beard and is balding with salt and pepper hair.
Brian Barbour was last seen January 14th at his home, according to police. Vancouver Police

He may be riding his red, 10-speed bike with straight handle bars and a yellow milk crate strapped to the back of it.

According to police, Barbour’s disappearance is out of character for him, and investigators believe he may have trouble finding his way home.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911 and remain with him until first responders arrive.

