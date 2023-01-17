Vancouver Police search for missing man with Alzheimer’s

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver Police are looking for a 57-year-old man with Alzheimer’s who has not been seen in three days.

Brian Barbour has been missing since Jan. 14, when he left his building near Alexander Street and Dunlevy Avenue.

Police describe him as five feet seven inches and weighing about 150 pounds. He has long, grey hair and a full beard, and was last seen wearing dark pants and a dark jacket, and possibly wearing a black baseball cap with white writing on the front.

Vancouver Police

He may be riding his red, 10-speed bike with straight handle bars and a yellow milk crate strapped to the back of it.

According to police, Barbour’s disappearance is out of character for him, and investigators believe he may have trouble finding his way home.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911 and remain with him until first responders arrive.