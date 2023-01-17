Menu

Crime

RCMP seize guns, swords and grenades after ‘accidental’ call to 911 in N.S.

By Karla Renić Global News
Posted January 17, 2023 1:43 pm
Global News Morning Halifax: January 17
The online edition of Global News Morning with Paul Brothers and Eilish Bonang on Global Halifax.

The Nova Scotia RCMP says an “accidental” call to 911 led to investigators seizing numerous weapons from a home just outside of Halifax.

Just before 8:30 p.m. on Monday, police received a call from a home on Astral Drive in Cole Harbour, which was then reported as accidental.

“As is standard policy, RCMP officers were dispatched to the home to confirm that there was no emergency,” read a release.

Investigators found out a dispute had happened between a man and a woman, and noticed damage throughout the home.

Police said officers also saw firearms out in the open “that were not safely stored.”

According to the release, RCMP seized four handguns, several long guns including a carbine, loaded magazines, grenades, two swords, a spear, multiple knives and ammunition.

Police released photos of some of the items seized.

RCMP seize guns, swords and grenades after ‘accidental’ call to 911 in N.S. - image View image in full screen
Nova Scotia RCMP

A 42-year-old man was arrested and held in custody overnight.

Police said William Adam Judson Butt is facing three weapons-related charges and a mischief charge.

