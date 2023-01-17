SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live
AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Blue Jays unveil progress on Rogers Centre

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 17, 2023 12:07 pm

TORONTO – Rogers Centre’s new look is coming together.

The Toronto Blue Jays offered a glimpse of their ballpark’s renovations today.

All of the seats in the 500 level are gone, with only one section of new seats partially installed.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Fans gear up for Toronto Blue Jays wildcard series with Seattle Mariners'
Fans gear up for Toronto Blue Jays wildcard series with Seattle Mariners
Story continues below advertisement

The outfield decks overlooking the bullpens have undergone the biggest transformation, getting completely redone.

Trending Now

Relief pitchers warming up will now be within mere feet of fans.

Other new amenities include a park-like area for families and a rooftop patio, both with impressive views of the neighbouring CN Tower.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 17, 2023.

BaseballToronto Blue JaysMLBBlue JaysBlue Jays baseball
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers