Car slams into Penticton, B.C. motel after missing a human ‘target’

Send this page to someone via email

An unidentified driver is believed to have attempted to run down a person in Penticton, B.C., but instead hit a building.

The Bowmont Hotel on Riverside Drive was hit at around 8:30 a.m. Friday, and Mounties said that the driver fled the scene after causing significant damage.

“Our officer’s initial response was large given the report of the vehicle allegedly attempting to run someone over,” Const. Dayne Lyons said.

“The investigation is ongoing as police comb through recovered evidence, surveillance footage, and witness statements.”

Later in the day, investigators located the suspect vehicle abandoned outside Penticton and it was seized by police for investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

The investigation has progressed significantly and is ongoing. Police can confirm that there were no injuries sustained by the bystander and that it was an isolated incident.