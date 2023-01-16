London, Ont. receives $3M in federal funding to fight gun crime, gang violence

Send this page to someone via email

The federal government announced on Monday that London, Ont., will receive just over $3 million to fund efforts aimed at preventing gun crime and gang violence in the city.

The funding will be drawn from the federal Building Safer Communities Fund, which was first announced by Ottawa in March 2022.

“Feeling safe in your community is something that everyone should be afforded,” said Arielle Kayabaga, Liberal MP for London West.

“Gun violence is of great concern, and we must do whatever we can to stop it before more lives are lost.”

The government says the funding will help address the underlying conditions that give rise to crime and gang violence. The money will support community-led projects aiming to help young people at risk of gang involvement.

Story continues below advertisement

2:19 Families and stakeholders speak out about Toronto gun violence

London Mayor Josh Morgan said the investment is a welcome support for proactive crime reduction.

“Like many cities across Canada, London has experienced a steady rise in violent crime in recent years, and we are grateful to the federal government for demonstrating an ongoing commitment in support of safer communities,” said Morgan.

“These funds will help us steer young people away from a life of crime and violence, and instead towards more productive and prosperous futures.”

The government says the funding will also allow London to develop a multi-year strategy to address underlying factors that drive youth towards gun and gang violence.

Story continues below advertisement

“Youth in London and across the country stand to benefit and we owe it to them to do all we can to ensure their future is filled with meaningful opportunities,” said Peter Fragiskatos, Liberal MP for London North Centre.

London is one of many municipalities across Canada that have or will receive money from the federal fund. The amount of money invested in a community is based on a municipality’s crime severity and population density, according to the federal government.