Open-line 911 call leads to arrest of wanted Guelph, Ont. man

A Guelph, Ont., man wanted on several charges was caught thanks to an eavesdropping 911 operator.

A call was made to the Guelph Police Service Friday afternoon around 1:40 p.m.

Investigators say when the operator answered the call no one responded at the other end.

However, they say the operator did hear an argument going on in the background.

Investigators were able to trace the call to a home near Victoria Road South and York Road where the argument occurred.

They say when speaking to officers at the scene, one man provided what turned out to be a fake name and that further investigation revealed that there were warrants out for his arrest in other police jurisdictions.

The 36-year-old was arrested and charged, and has been scheduled to appear in a Guelph court on Feb. 21.