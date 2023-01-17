Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Open-line 911 call leads to arrest of wanted Guelph, Ont. man

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted January 17, 2023 5:01 am
Guelph Police Services headquarters. View image in full screen
Guelph Police Services headquarters. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

A Guelph, Ont., man wanted on several charges was caught thanks to an eavesdropping 911 operator.

A call was made to the Guelph Police Service Friday afternoon around 1:40 p.m.

Investigators say when the operator answered the call no one responded at the other end.

However, they say the operator did hear an argument going on in the background.

Read more: Police seek public’s help in finding wanted man from Cambridge, Ont.

Read next: Co-pilot of fatal Nepal plane crash eerily lost her pilot husband in 2006 air crash

Investigators were able to trace the call to a home near Victoria Road South and York Road where the argument occurred.

Trending Now

They say when speaking to officers at the scene, one man provided what turned out to be a fake name and that further investigation revealed that there were warrants out for his arrest in other police jurisdictions.

Story continues below advertisement

The 36-year-old was arrested and charged, and has been scheduled to appear in a Guelph court on Feb. 21.

Click to play video: 'Concerned citizen calls 911 over suspected impaired driver in Richmond Hill'
Concerned citizen calls 911 over suspected impaired driver in Richmond Hill
Guelph PoliceGuelph crimeWanted Man911 CallArgument9-1-1911 OperatorGuelph arrestGuelph Police Services
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers