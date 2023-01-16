Monday morning shooting outside Brantford, Ont. residence injures 1

See more sharing options

Police are investigating an early-morning shooting, which happened in a southeast residential neighbourhood in Brantford, Ont., on Monday.

Investigators say officers arrived at a Hampton Street residence around 6:30 a.m. after a call about man seen suffering from a gunshot wound.

“The male victim was transported to hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries,” Brantford police spokesperson Robin Matthews-Osmond explained in an email.

“This is not believed to be a random incident.”

An investigation is ongoing and police are seeking witnesses and surveillance video.

Anyone with information can reach out to detectives via Brantford police or Crime Stoppers.