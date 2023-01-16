Menu

Crime

Police allege break-in tools, car key programmer found during traffic stop in Oshawa

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted January 16, 2023 9:52 am
A Durham Regional Police officer and cruiser. View image in full screen
A Durham Regional Police officer and cruiser. File / Global News

Durham Regional Police say three people are facing charges after break-and-enter tools and a key programmer were found in a vehicle during a traffic stop in Oshawa.

Police said on Friday at around 3 a.m., officers were conducting a routine traffic patrol near Glen and Wentworth streets when they pulled over a vehicle.

Investigators say they seized break-and-enter tools and a key programmer tablet that they said can be used to recode the transponder in a car key or key fob.

They also said officers allegedly seized a large amount of cannabis.

Trending Now

Two men and one minor, all from Montreal, were arrested at the scene.

Louis Pierre, 20, of Montreal, faces charges of possessing break-and-enter instruments, possessing an automobile master key, possessing a device to obtain computer service, and possessing cannabis for the purpose of selling.

Tomy Martel, a 22-year-old man, and a 17-year-old boy, both also from Montreal, are facing the same charges.

Due to the Youth Criminal Justice Act, the 17-year-old minor cannot be identified due to his age.

