Police allege break-in tools, car key programmer found during traffic stop in Oshawa

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Durham Regional Police say three people are facing charges after break-and-enter tools and a key programmer were found in a vehicle during a traffic stop in Oshawa.

Police said on Friday at around 3 a.m., officers were conducting a routine traffic patrol near Glen and Wentworth streets when they pulled over a vehicle.

Investigators say they seized break-and-enter tools and a key programmer tablet that they said can be used to recode the transponder in a car key or key fob.

They also said officers allegedly seized a large amount of cannabis.

Two men and one minor, all from Montreal, were arrested at the scene.

Story continues below advertisement

Louis Pierre, 20, of Montreal, faces charges of possessing break-and-enter instruments, possessing an automobile master key, possessing a device to obtain computer service, and possessing cannabis for the purpose of selling.

Tomy Martel, a 22-year-old man, and a 17-year-old boy, both also from Montreal, are facing the same charges.

Due to the Youth Criminal Justice Act, the 17-year-old minor cannot be identified due to his age.