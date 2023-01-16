Trudeau to visit Saskatchewan rare earth element processing plant

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be arriving in Saskatchewan on Monday morning to visit a rare earth element processing plant.

Saskatoon’s Mayor, Charlie Clark, will also be in attendance.

A test run back in August to create rare earth element ingots in Canada using the Saskatchewan Research Council’s (SRC) rare earth processing facility was successful.

The SRC noted the rare earth processing facility will have the capability to produce enough magnets to produce up to 300,000 electric vehicles per year.

According to the SRC, these ingots are the first rare earth element ingots produced in Canada.

Story continues below advertisement

The Government of Saskatchewan said this three-stage rare earth processing facility will be the first of its kind in North America, and products from the facility will be available for sale internationally in 2024.

More to come.