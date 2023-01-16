Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Trudeau to visit Saskatchewan rare earth element processing plant

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted January 16, 2023 9:11 am
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks at the Assembly of First Nations Special Chiefs Assembly in Ottawa, on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby. View image in full screen
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks at the Assembly of First Nations Special Chiefs Assembly in Ottawa, on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be arriving in Saskatchewan on Monday morning to visit a rare earth element processing plant.

Saskatoon’s Mayor, Charlie Clark, will also be in attendance.

Read more: Test to create rare earth element ingots in Saskatchewan successful

Read next: As public servants return to office, some decry lack of clarity, long commutes

A test run back in August to create rare earth element ingots in Canada using the Saskatchewan Research Council’s (SRC) rare earth processing facility was successful.

The SRC noted the rare earth processing facility will have the capability to produce enough magnets to produce up to 300,000 electric vehicles per year.

Trending Now

According to the SRC, these ingots are the first rare earth element ingots produced in Canada.

Story continues below advertisement

The Government of Saskatchewan said this three-stage rare earth processing facility will be the first of its kind in North America, and products from the facility will be available for sale internationally in 2024.

More to come.

Click to play video: 'Canada eyes ‘generational opportunity’ with new critical minerals strategy'
Canada eyes ‘generational opportunity’ with new critical minerals strategy
Justin TrudeauSaskatchewan NewsSaskatoon NewsPrime MinisterCharlie ClarkProcessing Plantrare earth element
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers