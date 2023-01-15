SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Blue Jays bullpen coach Buschmann steps down

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 15, 2023 1:52 pm

TORONTO – The Toronto Blue Jays will be in search of a new bullpen coach.

The team announced Sunday that Matt Buschmann has opted to leave the organization to pursue other opportunities.

Toronto also said it will announce its complete coaching staff in the coming weeks.

The 38-year-old Buschmann joined the Blue Jays in 2018 and also served as the director of pitching development since 2020.

It was the first coaching gig for the former pitcher.

Buschmann played from 2006-2016, with the majority of that time being in the minor leagues. He suited up for three games for the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2016.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 15, 2023.

