Three fire departments respond to Balgonie, Sask. shop fire

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

It was a busy Friday night as the Balgonie Fire Department responded to a large shop fire just outside Balgonie, Sask.

Emerald Park, Pilot Butte, and White City fire departments were all in attendance to help put the fire out around 9:00 p.m. on Jan. 13.

View image in full screen Crews were on the scene for nearly five hours after a shop fire in Balgonie, Sask. Courtesy of Balgonie Volunteer Fire Department

“At the peak we had 24 personnel, 3 pumpers, 2 tankers, and 5 support vehicles on scene,” the Balgonie Volunteer Fire Department said in a Facebook post.

Story continues below advertisement

Crews were on scene for around five hours before everyone was back in their home communities by 2 a.m.