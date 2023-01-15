Three fire departments respond to Balgonie, Sask. shop fire

It was a busy Friday night as the Balgonie Fire Department responded to a large shop fire just outside Balgonie, Sask.
Emerald Park, Pilot Butte, and White City fire departments were all in attendance to help put the fire out around 9:00 p.m. on Jan. 13.
“At the peak we had 24 personnel, 3 pumpers, 2 tankers, and 5 support vehicles on scene,” the Balgonie Volunteer Fire Department said in a Facebook post.
Crews were on scene for around five hours before everyone was back in their home communities by 2 a.m.
