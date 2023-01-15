Menu

Canada

Three fire departments respond to Balgonie, Sask. shop fire

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted January 15, 2023 1:12 pm
Balgonie Volunteer Fire Department responded to a shop fire just outside of Balgonie, Sask. on Jan. 13, 2023. View image in full screen
Balgonie Volunteer Fire Department responded to a shop fire just outside of Balgonie, Sask. on Jan. 13, 2023. Courtesy of Balgonie Volunteer Fire Department

It was a busy Friday night as the Balgonie Fire Department responded to a large shop fire just outside Balgonie, Sask.

Emerald Park, Pilot Butte, and White City fire departments were all in attendance to help put the fire out around 9:00 p.m. on Jan. 13.

Crews were on the scene for nearly five hours after a shop fire in Balgonie, Sask. View image in full screen
Crews were on the scene for nearly five hours after a shop fire in Balgonie, Sask. Courtesy of Balgonie Volunteer Fire Department

“At the peak we had 24 personnel, 3 pumpers, 2 tankers, and 5 support vehicles on scene,” the Balgonie Volunteer Fire Department said in a Facebook post.

Crews were on scene for around five hours before everyone was back in their home communities by 2 a.m.

Click to play video: '‘You could hear it crackling’: Fire erupts at Ontario hazardous waste facility'
‘You could hear it crackling’: Fire erupts at Ontario hazardous waste facility
