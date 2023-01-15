Environment Canada forecasts freezing rain and rainfall for most of Atlantic Canada

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain alert for much of Atlantic Canada today.

The conditions have led to power outages for more than 1,000 Newfoundland Power customers as rain, freezing rain and snow are expected to continue through the day for most of the island portion of the province.

The freezing rain and drizzle is expected to change to rainfall in southern areas of Nova Scotia later today while persisting into the evening hours for northern regions of the province.

Forecasters warn that surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery.

In New Brunswick, the freezing rain is falling in southern and central areas of the province.

The forecast warns more significant amounts of freezing rain are expected in northern areas of New Brunswick Monday into Tuesday due to a persistent weather system stalled south of the Maritimes

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 15, 2023.