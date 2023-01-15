Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Environment Canada forecasts freezing rain and rainfall for most of Atlantic Canada

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 15, 2023 10:05 am
Click to play video: 'Mild temperatures in Nova Scotia keep golf courses open'
Mild temperatures in Nova Scotia keep golf courses open
While much of the country gears up for a winter storm, some Nova Scotians are taking advantage of the sunny weather with a round of golf. Megan King reports. – Dec 22, 2022

Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain alert for much of Atlantic Canada today.

The conditions have led to power outages for more than 1,000 Newfoundland Power customers as rain, freezing rain and snow are expected to continue through the day for most of the island portion of the province.

The freezing rain and drizzle is expected to change to rainfall in southern areas of Nova Scotia later today while persisting into the evening hours for northern regions of the province.

Trending Now

Read more: Nova Scotia woman shares her passion for weather with weekly forecast

Read next: Working from home? Experts say trust is key after ‘time theft’ ruling

Forecasters warn that surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery.

In New Brunswick, the freezing rain is falling in southern and central areas of the province.

Story continues below advertisement

The forecast warns more significant amounts of freezing rain are expected in northern areas of New Brunswick Monday into Tuesday due to a persistent weather system stalled south of the Maritimes

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 15, 2023.

Environment CanadaWeatherWinter weatherFreezing RainNS WeatherNB weatherAtlantic Canada Weather
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers