Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

1 in hospital, 1 in police custody after stabbing in Brampton

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 15, 2023 9:28 am
A Peel police vehicle is seen in this file photo. View image in full screen
A Peel police vehicle is seen in this file photo. Isaac Callan/Global News

BRAMPTON, Ont. — A stabbing in Brampton, Ont. has sent one man to hospital, with another in police custody.

Peel Regional Police were called to the Kennedy Road and Steeles Avenue area shortly after midnight Sunday morning for reports of a confrontation.

Officers say one man suffered stab wounds and was rushed to hospital with serious injuries, but is expected to survive.

Trending Now

Read more: 3 suspects sought after Brampton stabbing sends man to trauma centre

Read next: Alcohol consumption on the decline for Gen Z, studies suggest

Another man was taken into custody.

Police say there is threat to the general public.

Investigators are asking anyone who witnessed the fight, or who may have relevant video of the incident to please contact them.

Advertisement
Crimepeel regional policeBramptonPeel RegionPRPSteeles AvenueKennedy Road
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers