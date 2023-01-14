Menu

Canada

Vernon Search and Rescue comes to aid of 2 snow bikers on Park Mountain

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted January 14, 2023 6:54 pm
The organization said they were called out to rescue two people after a mechanical breakdown on Park Mountain. View image in full screen
The organization said they were called out to rescue two people after a mechanical breakdown on Park Mountain. Vernon Search and Rescue

Two outdoor enthusiasts did the right thing, says Vernon Search and Rescue, by staying put after getting into unexpected trouble.

On Saturday, the organization said they were called out to rescue two snow bikers who had a mechanical breakdown on Park Mountain.

“The riders were unable to tow the broken machine out, or to ride double due to the very heavy wet snow and terrible conditions,” Vernon Search and Rescue said on its Facebook page.

Vernon Search and Rescue comes to aid of 2 snow bikers on Park Mountain - image View image in gallery mode
Vernon Search and Rescue comes to aid of 2 snow bikers on Park Mountain - image View image in gallery mode
Vernon Search and Rescue comes to aid of 2 snow bikers on Park Mountain - image View image in gallery mode
“Fortunately, these riders were well prepared and did all the right things. They activated their Zoleo satellite device and stayed put. They had a VHF radio and had supplies to make a really good fire and stay safe.”

Military aircraft rescues Kamloops paraglider who fell off base of cliff

Vernon Search and Rescue said it was assisted by members from the Lumby Mabel Lake Snowmobile Association. It also said they had radio contact with the groomer who works the mountain, saying it gave them an extra set of ears and eyes during the task.

The organization also gave out this piece of advice to outdoor enthusiasts: “Conditions are changing up top; ride safe and make good choices around avalanche terrain.”

Two teen brothers safe after Burke Mountain rescue
