World

Rocket debris once again discovered in Moldova from the war next door

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted January 14, 2023 5:50 pm
Click to play video: '‘I’m speechless’: Russian missile attack on Ukraine’s Dnipro leaves 5 dead, dozens wounded'
‘I’m speechless’: Russian missile attack on Ukraine’s Dnipro leaves 5 dead, dozens wounded
Russia unleashed a major missile attack on Ukraine on Saturday, smashing a nine-storey apartment block in the city of Dnipro and killing at least five people, officials said. Local resident Stanislav said that he was “speechless” in the face of the attack.

Moldovan authorities said Saturday that the remains of a rocket “originating from Russia’s air attacks on Ukraine” was found by border officials in a northern village near the country’s border with war-torn Ukraine.

Moldova’s Interior Ministry said in a statement that the rocket debris was discovered in the village of Larga, in Briceni county, and that a bomb squad was deployed to the area, which was cordoned off.

Ukraine war: U.K. promises tanks, artillery systems amid Russian missile attacks

The ministry didn’t specify when the rocket was fired or who fired it. Photographs of the debris posted on the ministry’s Facebook page show what appears to be a jumble of electrical wires and some of the rocket’s casing in the middle of a field.

Moldovan Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita reacted on Saturday to the incident by condemning Russia’s latest attacks on Ukraine, and expressed her “indignation for the disrespect of the sovereignty of the Republic of Moldova” after its “airspace was overrun again today.”

“There is no political, historical and even more, moral justification for killing civilians and attacking the infrastructure that ensures the survival of a population,” she said.

Click to play video: 'Ukraine denies Russia’s claims to have captured Soledar'
Ukraine denies Russia’s claims to have captured Soledar

It is the third such incident to have raised alarm in Moldova, which isn’t a member of the European Union or NATO. In late October, a Russian missile landed in the border town of Naslavcea, and last month missile debris was found in an orchard in another town close to the border with Ukraine.

Moldova’s Interior Ministry added in its statement that it has bolstered border patrols in response to the conflict in neighboring Ukraine.

