Winnipeg man hospitalized after being stabbed during argument, police say

A Winnipeg man was hospitalized in critical condition after he was stabbed while arguing with another man, police say.

On Friday at 11:20 p.m. police say an officer saw a man on the ground with blood near him and a man and woman standing over him in the 600 block of Balmoral Street.

Soon after, the man and woman who had been standing over him ran away, which ended with the man in custody after a short chase by the officer, police said.

Police say the victim was found to have been stabbed and was given emergency medical care, including the use of multiple chest seals. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition but has since been upgraded to stable.

Through the investigation, police believe the suspect and the victim were not known to each other and had been at a nearby beer vendor when an argument broke out and escalated to a stabbing.

Consequently, a 31-year-old from Winnipeg has been charged and remains in custody.