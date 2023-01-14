Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Winnipeg man hospitalized after being stabbed during argument, police say

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted January 14, 2023 4:37 pm
A Winnipeg Police Service shoulder badge is seen on Sept. 2, 2021 at the Public Information Office. Winnipeg police have charged a second person in the surveillance of a Manitoba judge. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski. View image in full screen
A Winnipeg Police Service shoulder badge is seen on Sept. 2, 2021 at the Public Information Office. Winnipeg police have charged a second person in the surveillance of a Manitoba judge. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski. SDV

A Winnipeg man was hospitalized in critical condition after he was stabbed while arguing with another man, police say.

On Friday at 11:20 p.m. police say an officer saw a man on the ground with blood near him and a man and woman standing over him in the 600 block of Balmoral Street.

Soon after, the man and woman who had been standing over him ran away, which ended with the man in custody after a short chase by the officer, police said.

Read more: Winnipeg police seize homemade gun ‘held together with tape’

Read next: Nova Scotia family’s Disney World trip grounded after Sunwing quietly reduces service

Police say the victim was found to have been stabbed and was given emergency medical care, including the use of multiple chest seals. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition but has since been upgraded to stable.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Through the investigation, police believe the suspect and the victim were not known to each other and had been at a nearby beer vendor when an argument broke out and escalated to a stabbing.

Consequently, a 31-year-old from Winnipeg has been charged and remains in custody.

Click to play video: 'One person in unstable condition after fire at Transcona apartment'
One person in unstable condition after fire at Transcona apartment
CrimeManitobawinnipegStabbingWinnipeg stabbingRandom StabbingBalmoral StreetBalmoral Street Stabbingheated argumentMan hospitlized
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers