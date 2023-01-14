At least 2 injured after vehicle collides with TTC shelter, officials say

At least two people are injured after a vehicle collided with and went through a transit shelter in Toronto, officials say.
In a tweet, Toronto police said they received reports a pedestrian had been struck in the area of McCowan Road and Bellechase Street. The tweet was published around 3:45 p.m. on Saturday.
Police said a vehicle had gone through a Toronto Transit Commission shelter.
Read more: 3 Brampton teens charged after series of armed carjackings, pharmacy robberies
Read next: Nova Scotia family’s Disney World trip grounded after Sunwing quietly reduces service
Toronto paramedics told Global News that two pedestrians had been struck. A woman was taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries, while a man was transported with non-life-threatening injuries.
It was not immediately clear what injuries, if any, were sustained by the driver.
Comments