Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

At least 2 injured after vehicle collides with TTC shelter, officials say

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted January 14, 2023 4:43 pm
A Toronto police logo is seen on the side of a vehicle in this file photo. View image in full screen
A Toronto police logo is seen on the side of a vehicle in this file photo. Isaac Callan/Global News

At least two people are injured after a vehicle collided with and went through a transit shelter in Toronto, officials say.

In a tweet, Toronto police said they received reports a pedestrian had been struck in the area of McCowan Road and Bellechase Street. The tweet was published around 3:45 p.m. on Saturday.

Police said a vehicle had gone through a Toronto Transit Commission shelter.

Read more: 3 Brampton teens charged after series of armed carjackings, pharmacy robberies

Read next: Nova Scotia family’s Disney World trip grounded after Sunwing quietly reduces service

Toronto paramedics told Global News that two pedestrians had been struck. A woman was taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries, while a man was transported with non-life-threatening injuries.

It was not immediately clear what injuries, if any, were sustained by the driver.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Click to play video: 'Pedestrian seriously injured after Toronto hit-and-run'
Pedestrian seriously injured after Toronto hit-and-run
Toronto PoliceTTCTPSToronto trafficToronto Transit CommissionMcCowan RoadPedestrian TorontoBellehase Street
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers