Canada

Freezing rain warnings issued for most of Nova Scotia

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted January 14, 2023 3:32 pm
Environment Canada has issued freezing rain warnings for most of Nova Scotia this weekend.

In a statement, the weather agency said freezing rain can be expected Saturday evening or overnight, persisting into Sunday night.

“Many parts of the province will see a prolonged period of freezing drizzle tonight, freezing rain is expected during the day on Sunday,” it said. “Freezing rain will changeover to scattered showers by Monday morning.”

The freezing rain will be most pronounced in inland areas, it said.

“Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery,” said the statement. “Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Ice build-up may cause tree branches to break.”

The freezing rain warning applies to all of Nova Scotia, except for eastern Cape Breton Island. Instead, rainfall warnings were issued for Richmond County, Sydney Metro and Cape Breton County.

