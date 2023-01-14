Major clog in Mission, B.C.’s sewer system credited to pair of sweatpants

Send this page to someone via email

City officials in Mission, B.C., said a significant clog in the sewer system has been fixed, but what caused the blockage was an eye-raiser.

City of Mission public works crews discovered a pair of sweatpants had caused the blockage, saying the only way the sweats ended up there was through a toilet.

“While the team quickly got to work removing the mess and repairing the damage, it was a good reminder that the only things that should be flushed down a toilet are toilet paper, poo, and pee,” City of Mission staff said in a release.

The city is using the incident to remind its residents that many items should not be flushed, especially clothing items.

“Our collection system, pipes, and wastewater treatment plant run best when processing what they are intended for,” said Colin McLean, City of Mission’s utility operations manager.

“This is a friendly reminder to stay sewer savvy for the good of our system. This will ensure everyone in the community continues to receive optimal sewer service at all times.”

A list of what not to flush or put down the drain was provided by the city:

baby wipes

“flushable” wipes

feminine hygiene products

bandages and wrappers

condoms and wrappers

cotton balls

swabs and Q-tips

dental floss

hair

diapers

facial tissue

hypodermic needles

medications

vitamins

supplements

cat litter

chemicals and solvents

cigarette butts

food scraps

coffee grounds

disposable duster heads

fruit stickers

fats, oil and grease

paint

paper towels

“Instead of flushing the unflushable, place the item in the garage or, if appropriate, your recycling or compost bin,” city staff said.