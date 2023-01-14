Major clog in Mission, B.C.’s sewer system credited to pair of sweatpants

City officials in Mission, B.C., said a significant clog in the sewer system has been fixed, but what caused the blockage was an eye-raiser.
City of Mission public works crews discovered a pair of sweatpants had caused the blockage, saying the only way the sweats ended up there was through a toilet.
“While the team quickly got to work removing the mess and repairing the damage, it was a good reminder that the only things that should be flushed down a toilet are toilet paper, poo, and pee,” City of Mission staff said in a release.
The city is using the incident to remind its residents that many items should not be flushed, especially clothing items.
“Our collection system, pipes, and wastewater treatment plant run best when processing what they are intended for,” said Colin McLean, City of Mission’s utility operations manager.
“This is a friendly reminder to stay sewer savvy for the good of our system. This will ensure everyone in the community continues to receive optimal sewer service at all times.”
A list of what not to flush or put down the drain was provided by the city:
- baby wipes
- “flushable” wipes
- feminine hygiene products
- bandages and wrappers
- condoms and wrappers
- cotton balls
- swabs and Q-tips
- dental floss
- hair
- diapers
- facial tissue
- hypodermic needles
- medications
- vitamins
- supplements
- cat litter
- chemicals and solvents
- cigarette butts
- food scraps
- coffee grounds
- disposable duster heads
- fruit stickers
- fats, oil and grease
- paint
- paper towels
“Instead of flushing the unflushable, place the item in the garage or, if appropriate, your recycling or compost bin,” city staff said.
