OPP looking for three suspects in break-in at Aberfoyle, Ont. business

Wellington County OPP are investigating an overnight break-in and theft at a business south of Guelph, Ont.
Officers were called to a business in Aberfoyle around 12:05 a.m. Thursday.
Investigators say two pickup trucks were seen arriving at the store, one backed through the front entrance, and three suspects loaded trimmers, a power blower and generators before fleeing.
They say damage to the building is estimated to be around $50,000.
Investigators say one of the vehicles was reported stolen in Guelph and was later found abandoned and set on fire.
They are looking for the other vehicle, a silver GMC pickup truck, that was last seen travelling south on Brock Road South.
All three suspects are described as male. One was wearing a red camo jacket and blue pants, another was wearing dark clothing, green gloves and a hoodie, and the other was wearing a dark grey jacket and a dark winter toque and dark face mask.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Wellington County OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
