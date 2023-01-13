Stuffed monkey, stranded at Norton, N.B. gas station, struggles to find its way home

Send this page to someone via email

Norton, N.B., is a small town. Its one-road-in, one-road-out system doesn’t keep travellers lost very long.

Except one.

Dubbed Norton the Monkey, one stuffed animal has been making waves on social media, in an attempt to return it to its owner.

In early January, the stuffed monkey was left to swing on his own at a small-town gas station, and since then, employees have been trying to find its owner.

So far, they’ve been unsuccessful.

“We went back to look through our security cameras. We’re still in the process of that, looking to see if we could find an owner or a licence plate,” said Norton Circle K manager Wendy Gallant.

Norton watched as she served customers with a note still in hand, reading, “I was on a family road trip and got left behind. If I’m yours, you can find me at the Norton Circle K. P.S. I’m in good hands here.”

Now, the monkey is swinging into phenomenon territory in the community. As customers come in, many of them ask for an update or whether the monkey will find its home.

“Being in the community, they have seen it on Facebook and wanted to know what’s going on with it,” Gallant told Global News.

“We thought it might have been someone in the community. When the staff posted it, the staff thought someone in the community owned it, and we could get it back.”

The monkey has had its time cooking pizza, getting drinks and going bananas, but sitting in a business is hard for a monkey, and the staff hopes they can find the owners again.