Weather

Okanagan weather: Gradual cool down expected for days ahead

By Peter Quinlan Global News
Posted January 16, 2023 3:41 pm
FILE. A view of Okanagan Lake, Kelowna and West Kelowna. A Christmas Day storm set to hit the coast will likely bring some snow to the Okanagan by Boxing Day and beyond. View image in full screen
FILE. A view of Okanagan Lake, Kelowna and West Kelowna. A Christmas Day storm set to hit the coast will likely bring some snow to the Okanagan by Boxing Day and beyond. Global News

Some showers returned to the valley bottom to kick off the third week of 2023.

Temperatures should slide back up to mid-single digits throughout Monday before falling below freezing Tuesday morning.

Mostly cloudy skies dominate the day on Tuesday with an afternoon high just above zero.

Pothole problems plague Central Okanagan

The risk of some pockets of mixed precipitation rolls back in on Wednesday with a daytime high around 3 C before slightly cooler air rolls in to finish the week with some sunny breaks.

The weekend ahead will see a return to the risk of rain or snow with afternoon highs hovering around the freezing mark.

