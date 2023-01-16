Okanagan weather: Gradual cool down expected for days ahead

Send this page to someone via email

Some showers returned to the valley bottom to kick off the third week of 2023.

Temperatures should slide back up to mid-single digits throughout Monday before falling below freezing Tuesday morning.

Mostly cloudy skies dominate the day on Tuesday with an afternoon high just above zero.

1:30 Pothole problems plague Central Okanagan

The risk of some pockets of mixed precipitation rolls back in on Wednesday with a daytime high around 3 C before slightly cooler air rolls in to finish the week with some sunny breaks.

Story continues below advertisement

The weekend ahead will see a return to the risk of rain or snow with afternoon highs hovering around the freezing mark.

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.